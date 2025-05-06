Florida Gov. DeSantis to sign statewide fluoride ban into law in Miami

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is signing a statewide ban on fluoride in drinking water into law at an event in Miami on Tuesday.

DeSantis, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, and Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Wilton Simpson spoke at the Rohde Building in Downtown Miami, where the governor announced he was signing the bill, SB 700, which bans fluoride in public drinking water.

"It's forced medication when they're jamming fluoride into your water supply. And they did it because you know, if you have fluoride it will help with dental. And I'm not saying that's not true but we have other ways where people can get access to fluoride, when you do this in the water supply, you're taking away a choice of someone who may not want to have overexposure to fluoride," DeSantis said.

Florida lawmakers gave final approval to the bill last week. When signed it'll go into effect on July 1.

Florida will become the second state in the U.S., after Utah, to ban fluoride in drinking water.

"Today we announce that drinking water will hydrate not medicate. You should not be medicated without your consent," Simpson said. "Florida water will be clean, it will be safe, and it will be medication-free."

While Florida's bill doesn't specifically reference fluoride, it requires the mineral and some other additives be removed from water sources across the state, said bill sponsor Republican state Rep. Kaylee Tuck.

“Anything that relates to water quality, removing contaminants, things like that, we're not touching that," Tuck said. "It's anything that has to do with health. So fluoride, vitamins, whatever else it is.”

DeSantis' administration has advocated against the fluoridation of community water systems, arguing high levels could pose a risk to children’s intellectual development and to pregnant women.

"You don't even have to agree with that analysis but at the end of the day we should all agree that we want people to be able to make informed consent, have informed consent when it comes to these things," DeSantis said.

Adding fluoride to the water is a decades-old practice aimed at supporting dental health. Some dentists and public health advocates say the mineral is a safe, effective way to protect people of all ages from developing cavities.

Some local officials in Florida have already voted to remove the mineral from their community water systems, ahead of state lawmakers' push to ban fluoride.

The fluoride fight in Miami-Dade saw Mayor Daniela Levine Cava vetoing a vote by the county commission to remove fluoride, before commissioners overrode her veto.

