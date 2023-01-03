Florida Gov. DeSantis to Begin Second Term Tuesday Ahead of Potential Presidential Bid

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will take the oath of office Tuesday for a second term as the state's leader ahead of what could be a potential run for the White House in 2024.

The inauguration ceremony begins Tuesday at 11 a.m. on the steps of the historic Florida capitol building in Tallahassee with DeSantis expected to be sworn in around noon.

The 44-year-old is expected by many to announce that he will run for the Republican nomination for President in the 2024 election and the upcoming legislative session is thought to be a preview of his agenda.

“The policies that get put out of Tallahassee in the next legislative session are going to be targeted toward the Republican primary.” University of North Florida political science professor Michael Binder said to NBC affiliate WFLA-TV.

DeSantis may need some help from the state Legislature if he proceeds with a highly anticipated bid.

A “resign to run” law requires state officeholders to commit to leave their positions if they run for federal office. The measure, which has been on and off the books over the past several decades, was reinstated in 2018. But Republican leaders in the GOP-dominated Legislature have expressed openness to changing or rescinding the law when they gather again in March.

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner recently told reporters that it was a “great idea” to review the law. Senate President Kathleen Passidomo similarly said that changes to the resignation requirement would be a “good idea.”

“If an individual who is a Florida governor is running for president, I think he should be allowed to do it,” she said.