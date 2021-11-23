Florida Gov. DeSantis to Hold News Conference in Fort Lauderdale

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Tuesday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak at 9:30 a.m. at the Florida Department of Transportation district office located off W. Commercial Boulevard.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Monday, DeSantis said he'll propose over $1 billion in gas tax relief in the state's next legislative session during a news conference in Daytona Beach.

"There's a whole bunch of things that go into the price of gas, there's different taxes, federal, state, local level, we're taking over 25 cents from Florida and we will basically zero that out for as long as we can and do over a billion dollars," DeSantis said.

DeSantis said he's already spoken with representatives from Buc-ee's, Wawa and other fuel companies about the proposal. The next legislative session begins in January.