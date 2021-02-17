Florida Gov. DeSantis to Hold News Conference Wednesday Near Sarasota

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a Wednesday morning news conference at a complex in Lakewood Ranch, located near Sarasota - one day after saying the state could see a delay in COVID vaccine doses arriving due to the wicked weather sweeping the nation.

DeSantis said Tuesday the state was working to ensure the vaccine doses were distributed as efficiently as possible when they arrive.

Publix canceled its next scheduling event for COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Florida on Wednesday due to weather-related issues. Appointments scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday aren't impacted by the change.

Earlier this week, DeSantis took aim at the health and safety protocols schools are consulting as the basis for bringing its staff back.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines for reopening K-12 schools last week. In Florida, public schools have been open since October, with parents given the option of sending their kids to school or keeping them home for remote learning during this pandemic.

“What the CDC put out, 5:00 on a Friday afternoon -- I wonder why they would do it then -- was quite frankly a disgrace. It would require, if you actually follow that, closing 90% of schools in the United States. We are open, we remain open, and we are not turning back,” said DeSantis, without explaining or detailing which part of the guidelines were objectionable.

In a possible prelude to Florida's upcoming gubernatorial campaign, the state's only Democrat holding statewide office took a shot at DeSantis in a campaign-style video released Tuesday that cast the Republican as unempathetic amid a deadly pandemic and a loyalist to former President Donald Trump.

In her 1-minute video, Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried did not do what many expect her to do sometime in the coming months: announce a bid to challenge DeSantis for the governor's mansion in next year's election.

In her video, Fried calls it “a dark painful time for our state" because of the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis has yet to officially announce a reelection bid, but he is widely expected to do so in the months ahead.