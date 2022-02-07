Florida Gov. DeSantis to Host Roundtable Monday in Miami

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will make a South Florida stop Monday to take part in a roundtable with two other top state officials.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora along with Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and Attorney General Ashley Moody.

It will be the second time in less than a week the Governor has been in South Florida.

Last Tuesday, DeSantis announced $404 million in funding for environmental projects throughout the state at a news conference at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens.

On January 28th, DeSantis announced nearly $80 million in infrastructure projects for South Florida cities aimed at helping flooding concerns during an event at Port Everglades.

YOU CAN WATCH THE EVENT LIVE IN THIS STORY WHEN IT BEGINS

