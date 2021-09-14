Florida Gov. DeSantis to Make ‘Major Announcement' Tuesday in Doral

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to make a 'major announcement' Tuesday morning in Doral.

DeSantis will speak at Doral Academy Prepatory School, where he will be joined be Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

The announcement comes one day after DeSantis said Florida cities and counties that require COVID-19 vaccines for employees could face "millions" in fines.

Speaking at a news conference in Alachua County on Monday, DeSantis said such mandates would go against a Florida law passed earlier this year that prevents businesses and government agencies from requiring vaccinations.

"If a government agency in the state of Florida forces a vaccine as a condition to employment, that violates Florida law, and you will face a $5,000 fine for every single violation," DeSantis said. "That's millions and millions of dollars potentially in fines."

DeSantis said the decision to get vaccinated is a "personal choice about individual health" that should be made by the employees themselves.

Last Friday, The 1st District Court of Appeal ruled that a Tallahassee judge should not have lifted an automatic stay two days ago that halted enforcement of the mask mandate ban.

The upshot is that the state could resume its efforts to impose financial penalties on the 13 school boards, including both Miami-Dade and Broward, currently defying the mask mandate ban. Those have included docking salaries of local school board members who voted to impose student mask mandates.