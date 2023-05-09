Miami-Dade

Florida Gov. DeSantis to Speak at News Conference in Southwest Miami-Dade

By NBC6

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Tuesday morning at a school in southwest Miami-Dade.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak at the True North Classical Academy, where he will be joined by Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Florida House Speaker Paul Renner and Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz.

