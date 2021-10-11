Florida

Florida Gov. Holding News Conference in Winter Haven

DeSantis is expected to speak at the 10 a.m. event, where he will be joined by officials from the Department of Economic Opportunity, Department of Transportation and Enterprise Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a Monday morning news conference in the city of Winter Haven.

DeSantis is expected to speak at the 10 a.m. event at Winter Haven's City Hall, where he will be joined by officials from the Department of Economic Opportunity, Department of Transportation and Enterprise Florida.

It's unknown what the event will detail.

DeSantis last held a news conference Friday in Florida's Panhandle region, just days before the third anniversary of the devastating landfall from Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 storm.

