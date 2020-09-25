Florida Gov. Lifting State's Restaurant Restrictions Under Phase 3 Reopening

What to Know Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state was moving to Phase 3 of reopening Friday

The governor's order will lift the state's restrictions of restaurant capacity

DeSantis said certain restrictions will likely still be in place in South Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses in Florida on Friday in a move to reopen the state's economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor’s announcement Friday would allow restaurants across the state to immediately reopen at full capacity — and would bar cities and counties from ordering restaurants to close, unless a locality can justify a closure below 100%.

"If a local restricts between 50 and 100 [percent] they gotta provide the justification and they've got to identify what the costs of doing that are," DeSantis said at a news conference in St. Petersburg where he announced the Phase 3 reopenings.

DeSantis said despite the new order, South Florida will likely still have restrictions.

"There may be some local restrictions in some parts of southern Florida about doing some of the, like a banquet hall or something. Again, what the order's gonna say, they have a right to operate," DeSantis said. "You can insist on certain regulations and obviously I think you're probably going to see a different approach in southern Florida than you will in the Panhandle on some of that and I think that that's fine."

Since the state’s number of cases peaked in July, the number of new infections have steadily declined.

The outbreak prompted the governor to close bars and nightclubs, and restricted restaurants to take-out dining for months. Amusement parks ground to a halt.

The closures battered the economy, leaving hundreds of thousands of Floridians unemployed.

DeSantis has slowly reopened the state for business since then, allowing restaurants and bars to reopen at half capacity, even as the pandemic continues to spread.

The state's total COVID-19 cases were approaching 700,000 Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll passed 14,000.