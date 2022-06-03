Florida Gov. Moves to Ban Transition Care for Transgender youths, Medicaid Recipients: NBC News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration Thursday asked the state board regulating doctors to essentially ban transition-related care for transgender minors, according to a letter obtained by NBC News.
The state Health Department made the request hours after another state agency issued a 46-page report to justify banning Medicaid coverage for transgender people of any age who want puberty blockers, hormone therapies or gender-assignment surgery.
The two-pronged effort, which ensures DeSantis can act quickly and without the need for legislative approval, drew instant opposition from activists and medical professionals. They have increasingly clashed with DeSantis, a Republican, as he seeks re-election and builds a national brand as a culture warrior and potential 2024 White House contender.
Leading the charge for DeSantis: Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who oversees the Health Department.
Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE FROM NBC NEWS
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.