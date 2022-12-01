Gov. DeSantis Announces $22.7 Million in Grants for Biscayne Bay Protection

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said another $22.7 million will be invested in the environmental protection of Biscayne Bay.

DeSantis made the announcement a news conference at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park on Key Biscayne Thursday morning.

The funding will be through grant programs and will support water quality and other protection projects including storm water management and wetland restoration, DeSantis said.

DeSantis said some $30 million has already been invested in protecting the Bay since he took office. In 2021, he signed a bill to establish a commission to focus on the health of Biscayne Bay.