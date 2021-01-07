Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Holding News Conference in Bradenton

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Bradenton Thursday morning to give an update on the state's COVID-19 vaccinations.

DeSantis was scheduled to speak at 10:30 at Tom Bennett Park. The park is being converted into a state-run COVID-19 vaccination site.

DeSantis announced Wednesday that Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, which has been serving as a coronavirus testing site, is adding drive-through vaccinations for healthcare workers and people 65 and older.

