DeSantis Announces $404M in Funding for Florida Environmental Projects

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced another $404 million in funding for environmental projects throughout the state.

DeSantis made the announcement at a news conference at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens in Miami Tuesday.

The money will fund 113 projects throughout the state under the Resilient Florida Grant Program.

The program focuses on planning for and adapting to flooding and sea level rise in the state.

Of the $404 million, around $160 million will cover 35 projects in Miami-Dade County, DeSantis said.