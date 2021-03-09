Florida Expanding CVS Covid Vaccinations to Over 150 Pharmacies: DeSantis

Florida is expanding its COVID-19 vaccinations at CVS pharmacies to more than 150 locations, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.

DeSantis made the announcement during a news conference at a CVS in Lehigh Acres, near Fort Myers.

The expansion includes 76 new pharmacies statewide, for a total of 157, DeSantis said.

The new CVS locations will begin offering appointments on Friday morning through their website, with shots starting as early as Saturday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

DeSantis said the decision to expand CVS vaccinations was made in part due to the success of the program in South Florida, through Navarro Discount Pharmacy and CVS y Mas locations.

The governor announced Monday that the state would be lowering the eligibility for vaccines to 60 and older beginning on Monday.