Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Holding News Conference Tuesday in Hialeah

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will make a stop in South Florida on Tuesday, perhaps with news about a possible expansion in eligibility for the COVID vaccine.

DeSantis will hold a morning news conference at a Navarro Discount Pharmacy location in Hialeah along with Lieutenant Governor and Miami native Jeanette Nuñez.

Monday, sources told NBC 6 DeSantis may act soon to get COVID-19 vaccine shots into the arms of law enforcement officers.

On Friday, Miami-Dade announced that the federal government will be providing 2,000 vaccines a day at Miami-Dade College North and another 1,000 with a mobile van. Sources told NBC 6 DeSantis may be issuing an executive order allowing some of the additional shots to go to police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

As of Monday, of the 565 Miami-Dade officers that have tested positive for COVID-19, 37 of them still are not back at work.

"We need to get the officers vaccinated," said Steadman Stahl president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association. "We lost two corrections officers due to it. It’s the No. 1 killer across the country that’s taking lives of law enforcement officers and we need those vaccines."

The governor’s office did tell NBC 6 it's doing all it can to get people vaccinated quickly. When it comes to those 3,000 additional shots from the federal government, if they are delivered directly to the county, they may not need the governor’s approval to give them to law enforcement officers.