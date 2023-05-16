Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Holding Tuesday News Conference in Lighthouse Point

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will make his way back to South Florida on Tuesday to hold a news conference in Broward County.

DeSantis will be at the Coastal Community Church at Lighthouse Point, where he will be joined by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, State Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, House Speaker Paul Renner and Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris.

DeSantis signed a number of education-related bills last Tuesday at a school in southwest Miami-Dade, including a "Teachers' Bill of Rights" which DeSantis said will provide teachers the right to teach in a safe and orderly classroom.

He also signed a bill approving $1.05 billion for teacher pay increases, which DeSantis said was a record for the state.

