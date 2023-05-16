Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Bills to Battle Human Trafficking

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a series of bill Tuesday to combat human trafficking in the state.

DeSantis signed the bills during an event at the Coastal Community Church at Lighthouse Point

"Florida, we want to use every resource at our disposal to put human traffickers out of business," DeSantis said.

The new laws increase penalties for those who prey on human trafficking victims and set a mandatory minimum sentence if a human trafficker discharges a firearm.

Another law also allow victims of human trafficking to recover damages from adult entertainment establishments, and requires hotels to follow human trafficking awareness laws, or be liable for thousands of dollars in fines daily.

DeSantis said the U.S. last year saw a 50% increase in arrests for human trafficking, and said 72% of all human trafficking victims came into the country illegally.