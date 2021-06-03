Florida Gov. Set to Kick Off 2021 Python Challenge in Miami-Dade Thursday

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Miami-Dade County to kick off the 2021 Python Challenge on Thursday.

DeSantis, along with other officials including Lt. Gov. and Miami native Jeanette Nuñez, will help kick off the annual event just west of the Miccosukee Resort and Casino in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

The event began as a way for hunters to help control the population of the invasive Burmese python in the Florida Everglades.

Florida has made several efforts to increase hunting of the giant state, including making the hunt a yearly event instead of three years while holding other events such as the Python Bowl. The10-day contest was held around the same time as Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens in 2020 and gave out gifts and cash to the hunters who killed the most and biggest of the non-native snakes.

“We hope we can minimize the python's impact until sometime in the future when some sort of silver bullet will be available,” Kristen Sommers, a wildlife impact manager for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said.

Each adult female lays between 60 and 100 eggs per year. Once the snakes reach adulthood in about five years, they have no Florida predators besides armed humans and the occasional sawgrass death match with an adult alligator.