Florida Gov. to Announce Task Force for Reopening State

What to Know Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he would be putting together a task force focused on reopening the state in three separate phases

The task force will focus on short, medium and long-term recommendations

Task force members will be announced Monday

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he would be putting together a task force focused on reopening the state in three separate phases, two weeks after issuing a statewide stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At a news conference on Saturday, DeSantis said the task force would create short, medium and long-term recommendations, and would be comprised of small business owners and locally elected officials.

For the short-term, the governor says he plans on having the team meet every day this upcoming week, turning in recommendations by Friday.

“Hey, if they solve the world in three days, then they don’t have to meet anymore,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis says some of the topics that will be discussed include agriculture, expanded testing for the virus, theme parks, restaurants and tourism.

“We want to see people back to work for the long haul, we want to continue with Florida’s economic development strategy,” DeSantis said.

The full team will be announced on Monday, but the governor hinted that some mayors from southeast Florida were asked to join the team.

On Friday, the governor gave the green light for some beaches and parks to reopen in north Florida.

At a news conference in Fort Lauderdale, Gov. Ron DeSantis said some municipalities should feel free to start opening up parks and beaches, if that can be done safely, with distancing guidelines remaining in place.

The governor said it was important for people to have outlets for getting exercise, sunshine and fresh air.

“Do it in a good way. Do it in a safe way,” DeSantis said.