Florida Governor Officially Suspends Joe Martinez After Miami-Dade Commissioner's Arrest

Embattled Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez was suspended Tuesday by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis following Martinez's arrest last month on corruption charges.

DeSantis' office issued a statement announcing the suspension, saying the suspension was "in the best interest of the residents of Miami-Dade County." He added a commissioner would be appointed to fill Martinez's District 11 seat in the coming weeks.

Martinez was arrested August 30th on charges of unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.

According to an arrest warrant, the charges stem from money Martinez allegedly accepted in exchange for him helping a supermarket owner and property owner who were having issues over cargo storage containers.

The owners had been fined tens of thousands of dollars for violating a county ordinance that prohibited properties of under 10 acres from having cargo storage containers, the warrant said.

The warrant said Martinez accepted three $5,000 payments from the supermarket owner in exchange for his assistance with the fees and fines, as well as his help in drafting legislation amending the ordinance to allow one storage container on properties under 10 acres.

Attorneys for Martinez contend that the charges are political, coming as Martinez weighs a possible run for sheriff in Miami-Dade.

"For now, Commissioner Martinez makes clear that he is innocent of any wrongdoing and intends to aggressively work to clear his name," his attorneys said in a statement.

Martinez, 64, served as chairman of the commission twice before. He first held the District 11 seat in 2000 and opted not to run for reelection in 2012 before winning the post again in 2016.

Though the Miami-Dade commission seat is non-partisan, Martinez was a Republican candidate for Congress in 2014.