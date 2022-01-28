Florida Governor Scheduled to Speak at Port Everglades Friday

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a Friday morning news conference at Port Everglades.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak around 8:45 a.m. at the Fort Lauderdale location, where is expected to be joined by Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.

The Governor, who is up for re-election this November, has made several stops in South Florida during the month of January.

He spoke Wednesday at Miami-Dade College's North campus and at Broward Health on January 3rd, first calling on the federal government to distribute more monoclonal antibody treatments and later demanding the treatments that were pulled after they were deemed ineffective against the omicron variant.

