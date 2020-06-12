Florida Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athlete Compensation

College athletes in Florida will be able to make money off their name, image or likeness under a bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday.

The bill will allow athletes to be paid for use of their name or image and will take effect in July 2021.

California and Colorado have similar laws taking effect in 2023.

“I just want to say Florida is leading on this and if you’re a blue-chip high school recruit out there trying to figure out where to go I think any of our Florida schools is a great landing spot," DeSantis said at a signing ceremony and news conference at the University of Miami in Coral Gables. He was joined by former NFL players Jonathan Vilma, who played at Miami, and Corey Simon, who played at Florida State.

The NCAA's board of governors signed off in April on recommendations to allow athletes access to a free market — with “guardrails” — while also emphasizing that it will need help from Congress to avoid a patchwork of state laws. The NCAA wants its own legislation ready for a vote in January.