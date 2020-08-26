Florida Governor to Hold Discussion About Theme Parks

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be holding a roundtable discussion Wednesday about the state's theme parks as they continue their recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis was set to hold the discussion at Universal Studios.

Universal Orlando closed its doors in mid-March as the novel coronavirus started spreading in the U.S. It was the first of Orlando's major theme park operators to reopen when it welcomed back visitors in early June. SeaWorld reopened in late June, and Walt Disney World welcomed back visitors in July.

All of the parks have new rules meant to limit the spread of the virus. Guests and workers must have their temperatures checked and wear masks. Attendance has been limited to allow for social distancing in the parks.

Despite reopening, the theme parks have struggled to fully recover from the closures caused by the pandemic.

Universal Orlando announced an undisclosed number of layoffs earlier this month and put the construction of a new theme park, Epic Universe, on pause because of the pandemic.

Comcast, Universal Orlando's owner, reported that the company’s theme parks division shrank to $87 million in revenue from $1.46 billion a year ago.

Disney World, one of the state’s largest employers with a 77,000-person workforce, had been embroiled in a fight over COVID-19 testing with the union for its actors and singers before reaching an agreement earlier this month.

Disney eventually agreed to have a state-run drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for workers and the public at the theme park resort.

