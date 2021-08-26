Florida

Florida Governor to Hold News Conference Thursday in Orlando

DeSantis is scheduled to speak at a satellite office of Attorney General Ashley Moody, with Moody also scheduled to attend

By NBC 6 and The Associated Press

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a Thursday morning news conference in Orlando.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak at a satellite office of Attorney General Ashley Moody, with Moody also scheduled to attend.

The event comes as just over half of Florida’s 2.8 million public school students now face mandates to wear masks in classrooms as a courtroom battle continues over efforts by DeSantis to leave such decisions up to parents.

The Broward County School Board told the Department of Education on Tuesday that it won't back down on its mask policy, which gives parents a medical opt-out for students. The board said it believes that complies with the governor's order and the department's mask rule.

Parents, the board said, don't have an unlimited right to send their kids to school unmasked, infringing on the rights of other parents who want their children kept safe.

DeSantis is not backing down. Ar a news conference Wednesday, the governor warned of additional consequences for defiant schools districts, but didn't elaborate. DeSantis contends those boards are violating the Parents Bill of Rights, signed into law this summer. It gives parents authority to direct their children's education.

“Those schools districts are violating state law and they are overriding what the parents’ judgment is on this,” he said, stressing repeatedly that cloth masks don’t prevent the spread of aerosols.

“If these entities are going to violate state law and take away parent’s rights …. there’s consequences for that,” DeSantis added.

This article tagged under:

FloridaRon DeSantismasks
