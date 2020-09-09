Florida Gov. Backing Pick for Supreme Court Judge Despite Lawsuit

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is backing his pick to the state's Supreme Court despite a lawsuit seeking to block the judge's appointment.

DeSantis held a news conference in Miramar Wednesday with Broward Mayor Dale Holness and other officials to reaffirm his backing of Judge Renatha Francis to the state's highest court.

State Rep. Geraldine Thompson filed the lawsuit to invalidate the appointment of Francis because the state constitution requires Supreme Court appointees to have served as a member of the Florida Bar for at least 10 years.

DeSantis appointed Francis on May 26, but said at the time she would not take office until Sept. 24 when she will have been a member of the Florida Bar for 10 years.

"She should be able to take office in two weeks. I think she will serve with honor, integrity and distinction," DeSantis said.

Francis has served as a circuit court judge since 2017. She operated a bar and trucking company in Jamaica before moving to the United States as an adult after graduating from the University of the West Indies in 2000. Francis graduated from Florida Coastal Law School in 2010.