Florida has most expensive home listings in the US: Report

While residents in the Sunshine State deal with rising home insurance costs and the occasional hurricane, that isn't stopping Florida from having the most expensive home listings in the U.S.

A new report by Redfin outlined the top 10 listings where the asking price for some homes was more than $100 million.

Out of the top 10, Florida rounds the list with five of the most expensive listings, with the number one spot being a home in Manalapan that is listed at $285 million.

The four other locations and their asking prices include the following:

At second place in Redfin's listing was California, which had three homes listed at $195 million, $150 and $137.5 million, respectively.

Nevada and New York finished off the list with homes listed at $188 Million and $150 million, respectively.