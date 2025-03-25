Florida

Florida has the most dangerous beaches in the US: Report

By NBC6

As spring break continues across South Florida, a new report outlined that the most dangerous beaches in the U.S. are in the Sunshine State.

To figure out what makes a beach dangerous, researchers focused on three main factors: surf zone fatalities, shark attacks and hurricanes.

Over 528 beaches across the U.S. were analyzed using these factors.

During their research, each beach was assigned a number out of 100 to determine how dangerous it was.

Florida, while known for its sun and beautiful beaches, is also known for its hurricanes and frequent shark attacks.

New Smyrna Beach ranked as the most dangerous beach in the U.S. with a score of 76.92.

According to Tideschart, New Smyrna Beach had 12 surf zone fatalities, 277 shark attacks and 126 hurricanes.

The chart below shows the other nine dangerous beaches in Florida and their ranking.

Beach nameSurf zone fatalities Shark attacksHurricanes Final score
Laguna Beach39912667.75
Daytona Beach276712664.47
Miami Beach131712646.49
Indialantic Boardwalk93012644.64
Cocoa Beach73912644.01
Palm Beach73512643.53
Miramar Heights Beach10012641.88
Cape Canaveral61912640.75
Jupiter Beach Park52312640.37
Data: Tideschart

While Florida has the most dangerous beaches in the U.S., Tideschart found that Hawaii has the safest beaches based on their benchmarks.

