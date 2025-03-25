Florida has the most dangerous beaches in the US: Report

As spring break continues across South Florida, a new report outlined that the most dangerous beaches in the U.S. are in the Sunshine State.

According to Tideschart, Florida beaches made it in their top 10.

To figure out what makes a beach dangerous, researchers focused on three main factors: surf zone fatalities, shark attacks and hurricanes.

Over 528 beaches across the U.S. were analyzed using these factors.

During their research, each beach was assigned a number out of 100 to determine how dangerous it was.

Florida, while known for its sun and beautiful beaches, is also known for its hurricanes and frequent shark attacks.

New Smyrna Beach ranked as the most dangerous beach in the U.S. with a score of 76.92.

According to Tideschart, New Smyrna Beach had 12 surf zone fatalities, 277 shark attacks and 126 hurricanes.

The chart below shows the other nine dangerous beaches in Florida and their ranking.

Beach name Surf zone fatalities Shark attacks Hurricanes Final score Laguna Beach 39 9 126 67.75 Daytona Beach 27 67 126 64.47 Miami Beach 13 17 126 46.49 Indialantic Boardwalk 9 30 126 44.64 Cocoa Beach 7 39 126 44.01 Palm Beach 7 35 126 43.53 Miramar Heights Beach 10 0 126 41.88 Cape Canaveral 6 19 126 40.75 Jupiter Beach Park 5 23 126 40.37 Data: Tideschart

While Florida has the most dangerous beaches in the U.S., Tideschart found that Hawaii has the safest beaches based on their benchmarks.