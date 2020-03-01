Florida Health Officials Working to Confirm First Reported Case of Coronavirus in the State

What to Know Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a public health emergency

Florida's Department of Health says it is working to confirm two cases of the coronavirus

Test results for the virus would be available within 24 to 48 hours

Florida's Department of Health (FDOH) says it is working to confirm two cases of the coronavirus in the state Sunday evening.

In a tweet, the agency says two adults - one in Manatee County, the other in Hillsborough - are being isolated and cared for.

The patient from Hillsborough county has a history of traveling to Italy, according to health officials. They say the patient out of Manatee county did not travel to any of the restricted travel areas identified by the CDC.

FDOH says it is working to contact, isolate and monitor people who could have come into contact with both patients.

Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a public health emergency in response to the announcement.

"I have been working with federal partners and our Department of Health to ensure that communities are ready to handle the challenges presented by COVID-19," DeSantis said. "The dedicated professionals at our county health departments, as well as those working at local medical providers, are well equipped to address these and future cases."

On Saturday, officials said that all three of the department's labs could now test for the virus, and test results would be available within 24 to 48 hours.

