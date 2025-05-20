Florida

Florida high school teacher arrested after having sexual relationship with student: HCSO

Brooke Anderson, 27, was charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor

By NBC6

A Florida high school teacher was arrested on Friday after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, deputies said.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Anderson is a teacher at Riverview High School and was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student that began in September of 2024 after the two exchanged explicit text messages.

As the relationship continued, detectives said the victim told them about the times he and Anderson were engaged in sexual activity.

The most recent incident happened in her classroom on the morning of her arrest, detectives said.

“This teacher betrayed the trust of a student, a school, and an entire community,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “What should have been a safe, supportive environment for learning was exploited for abuse. Her actions are criminal, calculated, and deeply disturbing.”

