Florida Highway Patrol cruiser crashes into fence in Sweetwater

Police are investigating three different crime scenes in Sweetwater, including one where a Florida Highway Patrol trooper crashed into a fence Tuesday night.

It's unclear how the FHP cruiser crashed and ended up inside the parking lot of the Social Security Administration building on West Flagler Street and Northwest 114th Avenue.

Footage from the scene showed the cruiser with front-end damage and one of its tires twisted. The trooper is believed to be OK and didn't have any major injuries.

A crash involving a red Cadillac happened just a few blocks away. But the driver, who didn’t want to be identified, said he was driving when he saw a white car speed up behind him and hit him.

The driver said there was a cop right behind the white car. But the white car didn’t stop after the accident and didn’t stop for law enforcement. Instead, he did a U-turn, and the cop went after him.

"It wasn't like a nasty hit – he was stopped because everyone stopped, and then once the cop got close, he knew he had no other choice but to ram into me and push me out of the way, so he got the opening to make the U-turn," the driver said.

That driver will be OK and his car has some minor bumper damage.

Not too far from that scene, NBC6's cameras recorded a white Acura surrounded by FHP troopers. Nobody was inside the vehicle, so it was unclear whether the driver was in custody or took off.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.