Florida Highway Patrol to Launch ‘Operation Target ZERO' to Prevent Deaths on Roadways

In an effort to help eliminate fatalities and serious injuries on Florida’s roadways, the Florida Highway Patrol will launch “Operation Target ZERO” on Thursday.

The campaign, launched by the FHP and including law enforcement agencies from across the state, targets specific regions across Florida in an attempt to stop dangerous driving behaviors that could lead to fatalities.

All agencies will conduct speed enforcement campaigns and the FHP will focus on detecting and citing drivers for exceeding the posted speed limit.

The FHP launches campaigns each holiday season in an effort to prevent tragedies on the roadways of Florida, including a yearly effort around the Thanksgiving holiday.