Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Sanchez to possibly run for Miami-Dade County Sheriff

Longtime Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Sanchez says he is considering a run for Miami-Dade County Sheriff in 2024.

It comes just days after Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez dropped out of the race -- following a recent suicide attempt.

Sanchez released a statement Saturday afternoon -- explaining that he has been approached by dozens of law enforcement colleagues as well as state and local-elected officials, who have asked him to join the race.

His statement also read in part, "As a 36-year law enforcement veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol -- as well as a local municipal official for 11 -- I know what it takes to keep our community safe. I am actively considering a run for sheriff and once I have made a final decision -- we will make an official announcement."