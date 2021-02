A Florida Highway Patrol trooper shot a suspect during an encounter in northeast Miami-Dade Wednesday, officials said.

The incident happened in the area of Northeast 186th Street and W. Dixie Highway.

FHP officials said the trooper wasn't injured.

Officials haven't said what led to the shooting and haven't given the condition or identity of the suspect.

No other information was immediately known.

