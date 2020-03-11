Florida Hispanics Prefer Biden Face Trump in 2020 Election: Poll

Florida's Hispanic voters would vote for Joe Biden over Bernie Sanders in the state's Democratic primary, and prefer Biden over President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, according to a new Mason-Dixon poll released Wednesday.

Complete Results of T51 Florida Hispanic Voter Poll

The poll, conducted by telephone for Telemundo Station Group from March 4-7, surveyed 625 registered Hispanic voters across the state who indicated they were likely to vote in the 2020 election.

Included in the poll was a subsample of 400 likely Hispanic voters in the state's March 17 Democratic Primary, who favored Biden over Sanders at 48 to 37 percent, with 3 percent for Tulsi Gabbard and 12 percent undecided. The margin of error for that result was ± 5 percent.

In the main poll, Trump barely edged out Sanders at 45-44 percent, with 11 percent undecided. Biden tops Trump 58-38 percent, with 4 percent undecided. The margin for error for those results was ± 4 percent.

Those surveyed said healthcare, coronavirus and immigration were the most important issues facing the country today, and 52 percent said the country was on the right track compared to 42 percent who said it was on the wrong track.

When asked if they would vote for a candidate who described themselves as a socialist, 70 percent said they would not, compared to 18 percent who would and 12 percent who were not sure.

Asked about Trump's job performance, 47 percent said they disapprove to 46 percent who approve, with 7 percent not sure.

The poll included 324 women and 301 men. Of those polled, 254 were registered Democrats, 187 were registered Republicans, and 184 were Independent or other.