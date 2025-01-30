only on 6

‘This is not an ego trip': Florida House Speaker Danny Perez on special session showdown

The Miami native reacted to news DeSantis has vowed to veto the bill the House and the Senate passed late Tuesday night.

By NBC6

Gov. Ron Desantis vowed Wednesday to veto the TRUMP Act, an immigration bill passed by the Florida legislature in a special session.

NBC6 sat down exclusively with Florida House Speaker Danny Perez about the showdown within the Republican party.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“Both of us want the same solution, which is to make sure that we can end the crisis of illegal immigration," Perez said. "We have a disagreement on how to get there.”

The bill, titled the Tackling and Reforming Unlawful Migration Policy, or TRUMP Act, sets aside half a billion dollars in public funds to help carry out President Donald Trump's crackdown on those in the country illegally.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The measure was passed largely along party lines.

This article tagged under:

only on 6Florida
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us