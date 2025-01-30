‘This is not an ego trip': Florida House Speaker Danny Perez on special session showdown

Gov. Ron Desantis vowed Wednesday to veto the TRUMP Act, an immigration bill passed by the Florida legislature in a special session.

NBC6 sat down exclusively with Florida House Speaker Danny Perez about the showdown within the Republican party.

“Both of us want the same solution, which is to make sure that we can end the crisis of illegal immigration," Perez said. "We have a disagreement on how to get there.”

The bill, titled the Tackling and Reforming Unlawful Migration Policy, or TRUMP Act, sets aside half a billion dollars in public funds to help carry out President Donald Trump's crackdown on those in the country illegally.

The measure was passed largely along party lines.