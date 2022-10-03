Florida in Full-Scale Recovery Mode From Ian But Dangers Persist

People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without power. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands.

Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction through Florida the dangers persisted. It was clear the road to recovery from this monster storm will be long and painful.

At least 83 people have been confirmed dead statewide, according to NBC News. The highest number of deaths were in Lee County which jumped to 42 and Charlotte County to 23.

Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated amid limited cellphone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet. Officials warned that the situation in many areas isn’t expected to improve for several days because the rain that fell has nowhere to go because waterways are overflowing.

“We are without a roof overhead. We need food. We need money to buy things,"said Maria Galindo, speaking in Spanish. "We need help.”

Galindo lives in Harlem Heights, the mostly Hispanic community of 2,000 near Fort Myers that was hammered by the Category 4 hurricane.

With the death toll rising, Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said the federal government was ready to help in a huge way, focusing first on victims in Florida, which took the brunt of one of the strongest storms to make landfall in the United States. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to visit the state on Wednesday.

Criswell told “Fox News Sunday” that the federal government, including the Coast Guard and Department of Defense, had moved into position “the largest amount of search and rescue assets that I think we’ve ever put in place before.”

Still, recovery will take time, said Criswell, who visited the state Friday and Saturday to assess the damage and talk to survivors. She cautioned that dangers remain with downed power lines in standing water.

Fewer than 700,000 homes and businesses in Florida were still without electricity by late Sunday, down from a peak of 2.6 million.

More than 1,600 people have been rescued statewide, according to Florida’s emergency management agency.

Rescue missions were ongoing, especially to Florida's barrier islands, which were cut off from the mainland when storm surges destroyed causeways and bridges.

The state will build a temporary traffic passageway for Pine Island, DeSantis said Sunday, adding that an allocation had been approved for Deportment of Transportation to build it this week and construction could start as soon as Monday.

“We’re completely isolated we have people that desperately need help and this is our road,” resident Cherie Herrera said.

Pine Island has no electricity, no gas, and no grocery stores are open.

“It’s not going to be a full bridge, you’re going to have to go over it probably at 5 miles an hour or something, but it’ll at least let people get in and off the island with their vehicles,” the governor said at a news conference.

Coast Guard, municipal and private crews have been using helicopters, boats and even jetskis to evacuate people over the past several days.

One by one, residents and pets were brought to safety.

"We had generators, we were running out of gas, the baby had no milk," Bob Soffe, a resident rescued from Pine Island said.

He was evacuated Sunday by the U.S. Coast Guard National Strike Force, an elite group of specially trained men and women who navigate areas that are hard to access using 15-foot rubber inflatable boats looking for people cut off by the storm.

Over 5,200 Florida Guardsmen have been activated to assist in recovery efforts, DeSantis said Sunday, and to 2,000 Guardsmen from neighboring states were also activated to assist.

In rural Seminole County, north of Orlando, residents donned waders, boots and bug spray to paddle to their flooded homes Sunday.

Ben Bertat found 4 inches of water in his house by Lake Harney after kayaking there.

“I think it’s going to get worse because all of this water has to get to the lake” said Bertat, pointing to the water flooding a nearby road. “With ground saturation, all this swamp is full and it just can’t take any more water. It doesn’t look like it’s getting any lower.”

