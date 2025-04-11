Florida inmate gets 45 more years for attack on deputy caught on camera

An inmate in Hillsborough County was sentenced to 45 more years in prison after he was caught on camera beating a detention deputy, authorities said.

Raheem Fulton was found guilty of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with great bodily harm on Thursday. The attack that happened on Oct. 19, 2024 at Falkenburg Road Jail.

NBC affiliate WFLA reported that the video shows the detention deputy walking up to Fulton and questioning him over contraband. When he started placing Fulton in handcuffs, the inmate turned around and punched the deputy in the face.

The footage showed just under four minutes of struggle. The two fell to the ground at one point, until another inmate got involved. Another deputy later enters the frame and restrains Fulton.

The victim suffered an eye socket fracture and had to have surgery, members of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office told WFLA.

Fulton was on probation for an armed robbery at the time of the attack, authorities said. He was held without bond until his trial due to the violent nature of the offense and his criminal history.