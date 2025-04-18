Florida International University police to increase patrols following shooting at FSU

Students, faculty and staff at Florida International University will see more officers on campus over the next several days following the deadly shooting at Florida State University.

FIU Police will increase patrols on campus, with Sweetwater Police Department helping as well.

“We want you to know our police department is here, engaged, and ready to keep you safe,” Interim President Jeanette M. Nuñez said in a statement.

A school spokesperson said the increased patrols are to reassure the campus community.

Sarah Molina, a senior at FIU, said she appreciates the efforts by her campus.

“It makes me feel good,” Molina said. “I'm glad that they're becoming aware and understand the safety of the students is first and security of the school is 100% priority.”

Molina, like many students in South Florida, has a friend at FSU.

“I was checking with her, making sure that she was okay and aware, and you never know when it’s going to happen to you,” Molina said.

Students at Florida State University described the scene that left two people dead on their Tallahassee campus Thursday afternoon.

Sophomore Anna Losy was on FIU’s campus as officers were increasing patrols.

“That makes me feel a little more better and safer, I can rely on my school and feel safe,” Losy said.

Another campus tragedy is leaving students like Molina calling for change.

“Gun violence is just increasing more and the fact that it’s become such a suicidal norm is very scary and needs to be confronted and needs to be regulated,” Molina said.