Florida International University Police Warn of Rise in Sextortion Crimes

Police at Florida International University have noticed a rise in sextortion crimes, and they're warning the Panther community to beware.

FIU Police released a bulletin Wednesday warning of recent reports they're received of cyber-criminals targeting victims on public social media accounts.

Police say the perpetrators engage with victims on social media and ask them to share explicit photos or videos of themselves, then threaten to distribute the materials unless the victim pays them.

Among the tips police gave to avoid becoming a sextortion victim are to keep your social media accounts private, block messages from people you don't know and don't open attachments from strangers.

It's also best to be suspicious if you meet someone on an online game or app and then they ask to chat on a different platform, and never send compromising images of yourself to anyone, no matter who they are, police said.