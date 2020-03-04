Florida is Under a Public Health Emergency. What Does that Mean?

Of the 13 U.S. states dealing with the novel coronavirus, only Florida and Washington are under states of emergency. Hundreds across the country have contracted the virus, but only 3 cases have been confirmed in Florida.

Still, as soon as the first two people in Florida tested "presumptive positive" for coronavirus, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a public health emergency.

In his executive order, the Governor made Florida's Department of Health "the lead state agency to coordinate emergency response activities among the various state agencies and local governments."

The State Health Officer was also given the power to "take any action necessary to protect the public health," for as long as the emergency lasted.

Dr. Jose Szapocznik, a professor of Public Health Sciences at the University of Miami, says what all that means is the executive branch - which includes the Department of Health - is allowed to sidestep the regular systems of government and address the threat as quickly as possible.

"One good example is the Food and Drug Administration," Szapocnick says. "A few days ago we were talking about having 70,000 test kits for the virus available. Yesterday, the FDA director said they were working with the private sector and now they're going to have a million test kits available at the end of this week."

"You, as a firefighter, don't call your boss and say, 'can I turn on the hose?'"

On top of speeding up the bureaucratic process, the Department of Health also has the power to make decisions on quarantining people and cancelling events. Money can also be moved around by the agency.

"It's sort of like your building is on fire," Szapocnick says. "You as a firefighter don't call your boss and say, 'can I turn on the hose?'"

A public health emergency can last as long as it needs to.

It's not out of the realm of possibility that flights be grounded, and cruises be blocked from entering ports, but Szapocnick doesn't see Florida's public health emergency reaching that level.

For starters, the U.S. has a tracking system for the spread of the virus. If someone tests positive, every person they have been in contact with over the last 7 to 14 days will be tracked down and tested as well.

The coronavirus has also been compared to a common cold or influenza. One thing those viruses have in common is they are prevalent in the winter.

Szapocnick says there have been discussions that the epidemic may die down as the days get warmer, especially in sunny Florida.

"When you look at the maps where the epidemic is occurring, it's occurring mostly in the northern hemisphere right now," Szapocnick says. "It may be that it's weather-related."

The World Health Organization raised the mortality rate of coronavirus up to 3.4% on Wednesday. In comparison, the seasonal flu kills fewer than 1% of those infected.