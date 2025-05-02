Florida issues advisory on driver's licenses and IDs for non-immigrants

Miami-Dade's tax collector wants residents to know that Florida has issued an advisory on driver's licenses and identification cards issued to non-immigrants in the state.

All licenses and IDs issued to non-immigrants, which includes people who are not U.S. citizens or permanent residents but have a valid legal presence in the state, are only valid through the expiration date listed on an applicant's U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Miami-Dade Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez said in a news release Friday.

The licenses and IDs will be valid for a period not to exceed one year and if documentation doesn't have an expiration date, the credential's validity will be limited to one year from the date it was issued.

Fernandez said the new guidance was issued by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and is effective immediately.

Fernandez, who oversees the Miami-Dade Department of Motor Vehicles, stressed that his office didn't issue the policy but wanted residents to be aware.

"The Miami-Dade County Office of the Tax Collector is not the issuing authority of this policy but is assisting in ensuring residents are informed and prepared," Fernandez said in a statement. "The Office of the Tax Collector is available to help Miami-Dade residents with appointments or questions related to driver license and ID services."

Anyone needing assistance can visit mdctaxcollector.gov.