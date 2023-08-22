Florida issues missing child alert for 4-year-old girl out of Miami

A missing child alert was issued Tuesday for a 4-year-old girl who was last seen in Miami.

Carolina Rodriguez Vizcarra was 3 years old when she was last seen Dec. 28, 2022 in the area of the 200 block of NW 15th Street, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

She was described as white-Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. She's 3-foot-1 and weighs 27 pounds.

Miami Police believe she may be in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts should call Miami Police at 305-579-6111 or 911.