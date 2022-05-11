Florida

Florida Judge Announces He'll Block DeSantis' Redistricting Plan

By Brendan Farrington

Getty Images

A congressional map approved by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and drawn by his staff is unconstitutional because it breaks up a district where Black voters can choose their representatives, a state judge said Wednesday.

Leon County Circuit Judge Layne Smith said he would issue a formal order Thursday or Friday to keep the maps from taking effect in November’s election. He made it clear he would rule in favor of voting rights groups challenging the maps.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaRon DeSantis
