Florida Keys arrest of alleged Russian spy connected to ‘Havana Syndrome' mystery seen in new video

A simple traffic stop in the Florida Keys that was caught on camera nearly four years ago is believed to be linked to the so-called "Havana Syndrome" mystery that started in Cuba back in 2016.

The June 16, 2020 stop of Vitalli Kovalev after he allegedly fled from Key West Police is under scrutiny following a "60 Minutes" report on Sunday that suggested Russia is behind the "Havana Syndrome" incident.

Havana syndrome is still under investigation but includes a string of health problems dating back to 2016, when officials working at the U.S. Embassy in Havana reported sudden unexplained head pressure, head or ear pain, or dizziness.

The Pentagon confirmed Monday that a senior Defense Department official who attended last year's NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, had symptoms similar to those reported by the officials at the embassy in Havana.

Kovalev, according to the "60 Minutes" investigation, was alleged to be a Russian spy who became a chef in New York and Washington, D.C.

According to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office report, Kovalev was spotted speeding 85 mph in a 55 mph zone in a white Ford Mustang and refused to stop for authorities.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Vitalli Kovalev

Spike strips were used and caused the Mustang to crash in a wooded area several miles down the road, the report said.

Bodyworn camera footage shows deputies taking Kovalev into custody after the pursuit.

The footage also showed deputies searching Kovalev's bag and finding bank notes that mention large sums, including $75,000.

Inside the bag were a Russian passport, and a device that erases a car's computer data, including GPS information, according to "60 Minutes."

"I didn't do anything, I didn't do anything," Kovalev tells deputies in one of the videos.

Kovalev was arrested on charges including fleeing and eluding and reckless driving.

After his arrest, Kovalev was interviewed by an FBI agent who later suffered from similar "Havana Syndrome" symptoms, "60 Minutes" reported.

In February the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in its 2024 threat assessment found that it was “unlikely” that a foreign adversary was responsible for causing the mysterious ailments but noted that U.S. intelligence agencies had varying levels of confidence in that assessment.

Five years after U.S. diplomats and spies began suffering from mysterious illnesses, the cause and culprit of the so-called "Havana syndrome" remains unknown. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports

In March, a five-year study by the National Institutes of Health found no brain injuries or degeneration among U.S. diplomats and other government employees who had Havana syndrome symptoms.

Two senior U.S. intelligence officials tell NBC News that the CIA and six other intelligence agencies have not changed their view that it's "very unlikely" the mysterious attacks were caused by Russia or any other foreign adversary.

Cuba has denied having any involvement in the alleged attacks, and a Kremlin spokesperson has denied that Russia is behind "Havana Syndrome."

Meanwhile, Kovalev, who spent time behind bars in Florida for more than two years before he was released in August 2022, allegedly left for Russia where he died on the front lines in Ukraine, "60 Minutes" reported.