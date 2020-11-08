Florida Keys Bracing Itself for Tropical Storm Eta as Storm Continues to Strengthen

The Florida Keys is bracing itself for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Eta as the system continued to strengthen on its projected path to the region.

Monroe County officials say they are expecting the storm to pass near or over the Keys as a Category 1 Hurricane Sunday evening. Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings have been issued to parts of the area with storm surge flooding expected to be between 2 to 4 feet - the highest occurring over the north end of the Lower Keys.

On Sunday, Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers asked residents to stay home or seek shelter.

"Just hunker down, stay home. It’s probably going to be a noisy night. If you are living on a boat or in a mobile home you should seek shelter on land. Our Keys shelters have been open since noon," Carruthers said.

Monroe County is expected to see 6 to 12 inches of rain, with some isolated areas reaching 18 inches.

County officials announced that schools would be closed Monday, with plans to reopen on Tuesday if conditions allow.

Shelter Locations: