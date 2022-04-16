Florida Keys

Florida Keys Celebrate 40th Anniversary of Conch Republic

By The Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The 40th anniversary celebration of the Florida Keys’ symbolic secession from the United States, motivated by a 1982 U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint established on the only road connecting the Keys with mainland Florida, has begun in Key West.

The 10-day Conch Republic Independence Celebration kicked off Friday with a waterfront ceremony at the island city’s Mallory Square.

The offbeat republic was born April 23, 1982, shortly after a Border Patrol checkpoint was erected at the top of the Florida Keys Overseas Highway, the lower end of U.S. Highway 1. Agents ostensibly searched departing cars for drugs and other contraband. The obstacle created a miles-long traffic jam that enraged Keys officials, visitors and residents.

Bat Masterson blows a conch shell to help begin the 10-day Conch Republic Independence Celebration marking the 40th anniversary of Key West’s April 23, 1982, mock secession from the United States following the U.S. Border Patrol’s sudden establishment of a roadblock at the top of the Florida Keys Overseas Highway. Border patrol agents created a miles-long traffic jam ostensibly searching for illegal drugs and other contraband. Key West government and tourism officials created the Conch Republic after their pleas to federal officials were denied, concluding that the Keys were being treated like a foreign country. The roadblock eventually faded away, but the awareness of the Conch Republic remains. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Rob O’Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO)
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After appeals to remove the roadblock were denied by federal officials, Key West’s then-mayor Dennis Wardlow led local leaders in staging the tongue-in-cheek secession, proclaiming the independent Conch Republic and raising its royal blue flag.

“We made the announcement that if we’re going to be treated as a foreign country, then we will become a foreign country,” said Wardlow, who was named the republic’s first “prime minister.”

The roadblock was subsequently removed, and the eccentric “nation” is now internationally recognized as the Florida Keys’ irreverent alter ego.

Local

Easter Sunday Apr 15

What's Open, Closed on Easter in South Florida

NBC 6 Responds 23 hours ago

Have a Car Lease Coming Up This Year? You Could Pocket Some Serious Money

“It’s been 40 years, and the people are still supporting the republic,” Wardlow said after Friday’s ceremony. “And the government has not put up any border checkpoints, and they haven’t messed with us.”

Festivities will continue through April 24 with events including a pirates’ ball, a wacky drag queen footrace and a sailing regatta that recalls the Keys’ seafaring heritage.

This article tagged under:

Florida KeysKey WestanniversaryConch Republic
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us