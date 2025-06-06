Florida Keys charter captain seen stabbing shark in viral video arrested: FWC

A Florida Keys charter captain has been arrested after he was caught on camera stabbing a shark multiple times, state wildlife officials said.

Zane P. Garrett, 26, was arrested Thursday on a felony count of animal cruelty, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC officials said they began their investigation on May 23 after receiving a tip of a shark stabbing that was caught on camera.

The viral video showed a man repeatedly stabbing a shark on a fishing line before cutting the line and releasing the animal, officials said.

Investigators were able to identify the boat and it was found in Key West, and Garrett was identified as the charter captain on the day of the incident, officials said.

FWC investigators spoke with Garrett, who admitted he stabbed the shark, officials said.

Garrett, of Stock Island, was arrested and booked into jail.

"The careless cruelty displayed in this video is unacceptable," FWC's Maj. Alberto Maza said in a statement. "I'm proud of the public for reporting this senseless act and our officers' work in identifying the subject and holding him accountable."

FWC officials encourage the public to report wildlife violations through the FWC Wildlife Alert app or by calling the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC.