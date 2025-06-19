Florida Keys deputy arrested after pulling knife during altercation: Sheriff

A deputy in the Florida Keys was arrested after he allegedly punched someone and pulled out a knife during an altercation in Key West, officials said.

Deputy Nicholas Joseph Galbo, 42, was arrested Wednesday on charges of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

According to the sheriff's office, Galbo was arguing with a woman on Simonton Street around 1 a.m. when he grabbed a female victim.

Another couple tried to intervene but Galbo punched the man and brandished a knife while threatening the couple, authorities said.

Galbo, who authorities said had been drinking, was arrested by Key West Police and booked into jail.

No one was seriously injured in the encounter.

Galbo, who was hired by the sheriff's office on Jan. 7, 2020, could lose his job.

"I have notified Deputy Galbo that I intend to terminate his employment pending a pre-termination hearing," Monroe Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. "I am committed to keeping this community informed of significant events that occur in this agency, good and bad."