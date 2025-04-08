Florida Keys man arrested in murder of woman at Key Largo resort

A man has been arrested in the murder of a missing woman whose badly beaten body was found in a hotel room at a Key Largo resort, authorities said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the Amoray Dive Resort on Monday after family members of 43-year-old Nadyne Marie Tillman reported not hearing from her since Saturday.

Investigators discovered Tillman had met 33-year-old Dylan Lamb at the resort Saturday morning.

When Lamb's room at the hotel was searched, Tillman's body was discovered with injuries consistent with being beaten, authorities said.

Ka Thigpen said her mom was in town for her wedding on Friday and was staying at the hotel in a room next to Lamb's.

Thigpen said they saw Lamb over the weekend then saw Tillman's daughter looking for her there after she tracked her phone.

"We just saw like frequently throughout the last few days, like the gentleman in and out, and her poor daughter came around looking and knocking on everyone's door," Thigpen said.

Authorities said Lamb, of Key Largo, was arrested Tuesday on a murder charge.

"It's just scary, it's too close to home," Thigpen said. "It's just really scary because you never know who you're going to meet up with and that's what everyone should maybe learn from this situation."