Florida Keys to Close Lodging to Visitors Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Florida Keys officials have ordered lodging businesses, including hotels, to close to visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials announced Thursday that hotels will be directed to stop taking new reservations effective immediately. They said they have plans to close the island to visitors starting at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The only exception is for longterm renters in vacation homes and RV parks with contracts of 28 days or more who are currently staying in the Keys. They are allowed to stay until the end of their contracts.

“We know that closing down the tourism industry is a major inconvenience for our visitors,” said Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers. “But the health and safety of our visitors and residents are paramount."

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida surpassed 400. There are currently no confirmed cases in the Keys.